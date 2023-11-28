Italian coach Fabio Capello believes Juventus can take credit for having a good day in their match against Inter Milan at the weekend.

The Bianconeri are the least equipped among both clubs but have remained second in the league, just a little behind Inter, who are first.

The Nerazzurri have the stronger squad among both clubs and have consistently been in top shape this term.

Before the game, most football followers expected Inter to win and open up a bigger gap between them and Juventus.

However, that did not happen and Juve could have won the game, but both teams settled for a one-all draw.

It is a game that Juve played very well, but Inter will feel disappointed because so much expectation is placed on them.

They missed the chance to open up on a bigger gap between them, and Capello was not impressed with their performance.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I don’t think Juventus could do more, given the absentees. Nicolussi Caviglia made his debut as a starter and he was quite good. Inter have more quality and it’s a pity they played as Inter only for five minutes when they were down.

“I expect the best team in the league to be more daring to win. Inter have the potential to be runaway leaders like Napoli last season,” continued the 77-year-old.

“In Turin, they completed 680 passes to create little. I think Yann Sommer had more touches than the two strikers. After the equaliser, they just waited for a chance that didn’t come.”

Juve FC Says

We had a good game against Inter and the draw is not a bad result for us.

We need to build on that by defeating our other opponents in the coming weeks.