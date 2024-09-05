Juventus is looking to get the best out of Dusan Vlahovic now that they have adopted a more attacking style of football.

The Serbian performed well under Max Allegri, but many believe he could thrive even more under Thiago Motta.

He was in far more lethal form during his time at Fiorentina, where La Viola employed an effective attacking system.

Under Allegri, Vlahovic was unable to replicate the levels he reached in Florence, but that could change under Motta.

Juve has added more attacking quality and depth to their game, which should benefit Vlahovic’s role in the team.

However, Fabio Capello has pointed out an area where Juve needs to create more opportunities if they want to fully unlock DV9’s potential.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“To make more use of Vlahovic’s skills, something more is needed on the wings. So let those who were sitting on the bench on Sunday also get up: Conceiçao, Nico Gonzalez”.

Vlahovic has already certified that he is the best striker in our group, and now we need to ensure that he gets the service he needs to improve.

This is just the start of the term and we are sure Motta will eventually fix all the problems his team are encountering which is limiting them.