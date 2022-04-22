Capello tells Dybala to stay and prove a point to Juventus

Fabio Capello believes Paulo Dybala should have accepted a new deal from Juventus, even on a reduced salary, just to prove he has what it takes to keep improving the club.

The Argentinian might leave the Allianz Stadium as a free agent at the end of this campaign after failing to find an agreement with the Bianconeri on a new deal.

He has been at Juve since 2015 and helped them to dominate in Max Allegri’s first spell as manager.

However, his career has been blighted by injury in the last few seasons, and Juve signed Dusan Vlahovic to replace him as their main man.

The club still wanted to keep him. However, both parties could not find a contractual agreement, and he will now leave.

The Italian manager, Capello, believes he should stay and prove he is worth keeping.

The 75-year-old said via Tuttojuve: “He wants a lot of revenge. But if I were the player, I would stay at Juventus, even at much less, just to take away a satisfaction.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala and Juve have enjoyed an excellent relationship, and it is hard to see him in the colours of another club.

But when you rely on an injury-prone player, the entire team suffers, and the club has made the right decision.

The attacker is good enough to play for another top club, but Vlahovic should lead our attack going forward.