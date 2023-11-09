Fabio Capello believes Juventus is targeting the wrong players as they consider signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kalvin Phillips from the Premier League.

The Bianconeri need new midfielders following the departures of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli and are nearing a decision on their next signing.

While Juventus has a list of potential targets, including Phillips and Hojbjerg, Capello suggests a different approach.

He advises the Black and Whites to focus on Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi, emphasising that the attacker is among the top players in the league and possesses the creativity Juventus desires to unlock opposing teams.

The coach said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I’ve always thought Phillips is a complete midfielder and the same is true of Højbjerg.

“However, Berardi is the creative player Allegri is missing. If you move well, Domenico will deliver a perfect pass. His passes are quick and dangerous, not slow, and he’d be an added value for Juventus. He would create an excellent attacking trio with Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi is a top player and this is why he was linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

If we add him to our group in January, we might solve most of our problems.