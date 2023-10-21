Fabio Miretti has received some advice on how to become a player for Juventus and the Italian national team as he faces challenges in his development.

Miretti is among the few players who have been promoted from the Bianconeri’s U19 side to the senior team. Max Allegri has shown a special interest in him by including him in his first-team squad. While he has performed well as a young player, higher expectations are set for him as a Juventus player.

Miretti is also determined to establish himself in the senior Italian national team. However, he may need to make some improvements and take a different approach to achieve this goal.

Legendary manager Fabio Capello has now offered him some advice. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Miretti? He is a boy who has quality and can only improve. He must mature a little more and play with personality: this is the most important thing when playing for Juventus, Milan, Inter, the national team.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti is an interesting talent, but he risks being tossed away if he does not get better and adopt the mindset of a top player.

Capello has managed several world-class footballers, so the Juve youngster would be smart to listen to him.