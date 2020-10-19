Capello tips another team to challenge Juventus for the title

Former England manager, Fabio Capello has tipped AC Milan to win the Scudetto this season.

The San Siro side beat Inter Milan in the derby this weekend to go top of the Serie A table with four wins from four games.

The signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has turned the struggling Milan side into one of the strongest teams in the division.

When he joined them in January initially, their performances went up and they made the Europa League. He is now leading them towards winning an unlikely league title.

Capello thinks that this season’s title race is still very open and that means that Milan can also win it.

He claims that if all their players can remain focused and put in the work like Ibrahimovic, then they can win it.

Capello said via CalcioMercato: “In such an uncertain championship, I believe that Milan have their chances to play. The important thing is to believe in it: if everyone follows Ibra’s example, Pioli’s team will be able to go all the way. Managing difficult moments will be fundamental. . When you wear a shirt like the Rossoneri, you always have to aim high. ”

Juventus has had a bumpy start and Andrea Pirlo will hope that his players will get their acts together soon enough.