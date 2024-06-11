Fabio Capello does not think Inter Milan will replicate their dominating performance in Serie A next season.

The Nerazzurri dominated Serie A in the last campaign and were Italy’s champions, winning the title by a significant margin.

Juve competed for the title for several weeks, even topping the standings at times during the campaign before eventually falling off.

Inter possessed the superior squad, and their higher quality eventually paid off as they dominated the competition.

With new managers taking over at AC Milan, Juventus, and Napoli, Inter will still be the most stable club in the league next term, and some supporters will expect them to win the league again.

However, Capello does not believe it will be as straightforward for them and expects Juventus and AC Milan to challenge them closely this time.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We will witness a beautiful championship: I don’t think Inter will repeat themselves, I see Juve and Milan as super protagonists”.

Juve FC Says

We competed well in some weeks during the last campaign, and we hope to do so under Motta, but it won’t be easy.