Fabio Capello believes Juventus will reach the knockout stage of the Champions League this season after watching the draw yesterday.

The Bianconeri will face Manchester City, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Stuttgart, Leipzig, Club Brugge, Lille, and Aston Villa in the group stage of the competition.

This is not an easy draw under the new format, and the Bianconeri will be eager to make an impression in every game.

Capello has been following the new Juventus team this season and has seen enough to suggest they could have a good campaign.

The Bianconeri are now expected to prove their worth in the Champions League, and Capello tips them to reach the knockout stage.

He believes Juve and Inter Milan are two clubs that Italian fans can trust to represent Italy well in the competition.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m sure that Inter and Juve will reach the last 16.

“But we’ll see if Juve make real progress like they did in their first match. The test will be Sunday against Roma. Juventus can potentially be a nuisance to everyone,

Juve FC Says

The new Champions League format means any team can impress, and any team can also struggle.

Our squad has some fine players, but that does not mean we should underestimate any opponent.