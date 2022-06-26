Fabio Capello
Club News

Capello urges Juventus target to stay at his present club

June 26, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Former England manager Fabio Capello has urged Nicolo Zaniolo not to leave AS Roma this summer amidst interest from Juventus.

The attacker has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time now, and they could add him to their squad in this transfer window.

They have lost Paulo Dybala, and Angel di Maria is taking too much time to accept their offer.

Zaniolo would be an exciting player to add to their squad if Juve cannot sign Di Maria.

However, he remains a prominent member of the current Roma team, and he enjoys good support from his manager, Jose Mourinho.

That should be enough to make him stay, but in football, things can change quickly.

Capello, however, believes he is at the right club and sends a message to him, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: ‘You are not leaving Roma, you are already playing in a big one’ 

Juve FC Says

Juventus is a much bigger club than Roma, and we have a better chance of winning the league title next season.

However, with Mourinho in charge, the Romans cannot be underestimated, and Zaniolo could remain with them.

His current deal doesn’t expire until 2024, but he has not said he will not sign a contract extension if he is offered one.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

di maria

Juventus wants both Di Maria and Zaniolo despite contradictory rumours

June 26, 2022
Pellegrini

Fulham named as favourites to sign Juventus man

June 26, 2022
Luca Zanimacchia

Juventus wants a 3m euros fee for 23-year-old

June 26, 2022

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn June 26, 2022 at 5:05 pm

    he`s not regularly in the champion`s league so stfu capello.

  • Avatar
    Reply AncientMax June 26, 2022 at 6:46 pm

    Zaniolo doesn’t have a good future under PHD Max. Once Max is out we should snap him.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.