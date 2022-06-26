Former England manager Fabio Capello has urged Nicolo Zaniolo not to leave AS Roma this summer amidst interest from Juventus.

The attacker has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time now, and they could add him to their squad in this transfer window.

They have lost Paulo Dybala, and Angel di Maria is taking too much time to accept their offer.

Zaniolo would be an exciting player to add to their squad if Juve cannot sign Di Maria.

However, he remains a prominent member of the current Roma team, and he enjoys good support from his manager, Jose Mourinho.

That should be enough to make him stay, but in football, things can change quickly.

Capello, however, believes he is at the right club and sends a message to him, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: ‘You are not leaving Roma, you are already playing in a big one’

Juve FC Says

Juventus is a much bigger club than Roma, and we have a better chance of winning the league title next season.

However, with Mourinho in charge, the Romans cannot be underestimated, and Zaniolo could remain with them.

His current deal doesn’t expire until 2024, but he has not said he will not sign a contract extension if he is offered one.