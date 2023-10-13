Fabio Capello has advised Juventus to bolster their squad in the January transfer window as they continue to vie for the league title. Juventus had high hopes of securing the league title at the beginning of the season, but the loss of Paul Pogba, who is expected to be suspended due to a doping offence, has dealt a significant blow to their campaign.

Despite Pogba’s limited playing time when available, his presence was highly regarded by the club, as he was seen as a player capable of making a substantial difference even in the few matches he participated in. The void left by the absence of the French midfielder has created a significant challenge for the team, and Capello believes it is crucial for Juventus to reinforce their squad in January to maintain their pursuit of the league title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri has put the defence in place, which seems to have rediscovered the typical solidity of his teams, but he is aware that in his Juve, which has already lost a fundamental player like Pogba, they are Chiesa and Vlahovic are now essential, the best elements but who are often stuck in the pits. It will be necessary to do something on the market, at least to make up for the loss of the Frenchman.”

Juve FC Says

We need players who can deliver top performances for us as a team and Pogba’s absence will be felt in the group.

To win the league, we need more quality than the group has now and January gives us a chance to improve on that.