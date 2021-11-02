Capello warned Allegri that he would become Juve’s ‘scapegoat’

Fabio Capello has claimed that he warned Max Allegri not to return to Juventus, claiming that he would turn out to be the ‘scapegoat’.

The Italian was moved on in the summer of 2019, before the Old Lady moved to bring in Maurizio Sarri that summer, a move they backtracked on 12 months later before moving to hire Andrea Pirlo.

Once again, our former midfielder was also only given 12 months in charge before the club opted for change once again, but this time around they seemingly decided they were wrong previously, and moved to bring back Allegri.

Fabio Capello was against the idea however, claiming that Allegri would be blamed for the issues already within the club problems that he believe will be difficult to deal with.

‘I told him that he would have become the scapegoat for all problems,’ Capello told Radio Anch’io, as translated by the DailyMail.

‘I told him not to return. Juventus have a winning DNA, but right now, you can’t see it.

‘Players are not doing what they should. Everybody thinks it’s the coach’s fault, but it’s not like this, it’s not easy to turn the situation around.’

Max clearly didn’t shy away from the challenge however, agreeing to take over the reins despite our downturn in fortunes of late, and while he managed to give us the winning feeling recently, our form has once again blundered.

The difficult times are the hardest, but I believe that Allegri will face up to the job in hand and guide us in the right direction once again, but it may be too late to get back into the title race unfortunately.

Patrick