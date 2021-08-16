Capello warns Allegri that it will be harder to win the league now

Fabio Capello has sent a note of warning to Massimiliano Allegri about the Serie A battle this season.

Allegri won five consecutive league titles for the Bianconeri between 2014 and 2019 before he departed Juve.

They have brought him back after struggling under the management of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo in the last two seasons.

He is expected to make the Bianconeri the team to beat again and he has been working on his squad to get them in the best shape possible.

Former England manager, Capello, knows it would be a tough season for the eventual winners with several clubs bringing in new managers.

Serie A now has Jose Mourinho and Sarri on the bench, among other managers.

Allegri is still the most successful in the competition among all of them, but Capello is warning him it will be harder than his previous stint and his players must work hard to achieve their aims.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Football Italia: “Juventus start in pole position after Inter’s transfers. The expectations are all on Allegri and I say it dispassionately: it will not be easy to repeat the successes of the previous stint.

“Max must show strength and a decisive punch. The players can’t take his return as an alibi to discharge responsibility.

“I expect something special from [Matthijs] de Ligt and [Paulo] Dybala. The Argentine has the potential of a number one, but he has always lacked something.”