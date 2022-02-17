Capello warns Juventus that Torino will take the game to them

Fabio Capello has warned Juventus that Torino will take the game to them when both clubs meet in Serie A this weekend.

The Bianconeri faces their city rivals in an important fixture in their quest to end this campaign inside the top four.

Juve has improved in the last month, thanks to the injection of quality from Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.

Both players have made good starts to life in Turin, but they also know their work has just begun.

As they prepare for their first Derby DellaDella Mole with the rest of the squad, Capello has warned that Toro will not be pushed over easily.

He said via Tuttosport: “By now, Toro has a type of game in mind and has assimilated it perfectly: he will play the game by attacking the opponent, jumping on him, playing vertically.”

Juve FC Says

In derbies, the underdogs are always prepared to work very hard to get a result from the fixture.

This would also apply to Torino in this fixture and Juve has to play them as good as they would play any other opponents.

We are currently in a position where we need to avoid slip-ups as much as possible to remain competitive.

If we drop points against Toro, Atalanta could topple us and send us back outside the top four.