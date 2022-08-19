Capello warns that AC Milan can retain the title even against competition from Juventus

Fabio Capello believes AC Milan can retain the Serie A title despite facing competition from Juventus and other clubs.

The Bianconeri struggled in the last campaign and ended it without a trophy.

It was their second season without a title triumph after winning it for nine seasons before 2021.

Max Allegri had returned to the club, and it hoped the gaffer will help transform them back to winners, but he failed in his first season back.

Juve wants to make up for lost time and they have strengthened their squad to do well in this campaign.

Inter Milan and AS Roma have also had a busy summer, but Capello maintains that Milan could still keep the title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Scudetto at Milan? Repeat is possible. But the picture has changed. Milan are working to strengthen themselves but the others have done so too, it will be an open fight with Inter, Juventus, Napoli and Roma. Five sisters equipped to get to fund, with coaches who have won, what a show.”

Juve FC Says

We must respect all our opponents because they are potential title winners.

Although Milan has strengthened its squad with mostly young players, they remain one of the teams to beat and we would not be smart to underestimate them.