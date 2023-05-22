Capital Gains sentence to be handed today: What can Juventus expect?

On Monday, the representatives of Juventus will appear at the Court of Appeal for the retrial of the Capital Gains case.

The Plusvalenza investigation revolves around allegedly inflated transfer values that helped the club register capital gains in an abusive manner.

The Bianconeri were handed a 15-point deduction last January by the Court of Appeal, but the Olympic Committee temporarily suspended the penalty while sending the file back to the Court of Appeal for a retrial that will take place today.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport explains, the sentence is expected to be delivered today, and at this point, Juventus will certainly receive a new point deduction.

Since the Olympic Committee considered the initial sentence excessive, public prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné will likely request a slightly less point deduction, perhaps between 12 and 13 points.

As we reported yesterday, the prosecution is determined to hand the club a penalty that is sufficient to rule them out of the Champions League race.

However, it remains to be seen what the Court of Appeal will decide when passing the sentence.

In the meantime, the Juventus squad is currently in Tuscany, preparing for an away match against Empoli while surely keeping an eye on the trial’s proceedings.