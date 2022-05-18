Club News

Capital gains trial: Another victory in court for Juventus

May 18, 2022 - 2:30 pm

Since the start of the season, Juventus have been dealing with another major headache following the emergence of what became known as the Prisma investigation.

The office of the public prosecutor launched a grand investigation that involved a host of Serie A and Serie B clubs, with the Bianconeri being the poster boys of the whole case.

The investigation revolved around transfer deals that allegedly allowed the clubs to register capital gains in unlawful manners by using inflated transfer figures.

But while a host of clubs and directors were sent to trial, the court had acquitted all defendants due to the lack of serious evidence on the matter. Naturally, the prosecutor’s office decided to appeal the decision.

Nevertheless, the federal court of appeal once again acquitted the defenders, as explained by Calciomercato.

For their part, Juventus were facing a fine, while a host of past and present directors risked lengthy bans. The list includes president Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved, CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, sporting director Federico Cherubini and his predecessor Fabio Paratici.

Juve FC say

As expected, the court of appeal confirmed the initial decision and Juventus have apparently weathered the storm and will now be able to focus on other matters.

Nevertheless, the club has probably learned a lesson following the suspicious dealings executed by Paratici’s regime, which is one of the reasons why Agnelli brought in a new wave of directors who have adopted a more cautious approach.

