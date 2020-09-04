Capital increase already exhausted

A new report from Calcio e Finanza suggests that Juve’s capital increase of €300 million from September 2019 may have already been exhausted.

According to the football and finance website, the board of directors will be called to called to approve the 2019/2020 financial statements on 11 September (the corporate calendar has been updated, ed.), Other interesting news on the company’s accounts emerged from the half-year report of Exor Juventus, in addition to the figure on the expected net loss of around €69 million .

In particular, the half-yearly report of the Agnelli / Elkann family holding shows how Juventus’ cash, which at 31 December 2019 was equal to €137 million, thanks to the liquidity raised with the €300 million capital increase, fell as at 30 June 2020 to only €6 million.

In the second half of the 2019/2020 financial year, characterized by the Covid-19 emergency, which negatively impacted the club’s revenues, Juventus therefore saw its cash fall by €131 million.

At the same time, gross financial debt, which at 31 December 2019 was €464 million, fell to €396 million at 30 June 2020, with a decline of €68 million. Part of the cash may have been used to reduce debt, while part may have been absorbed by current operations.

Dati in milioni di euro – Fonte: Exor

On this point, the Exor half-yearly report does not offer further details about Juve’s cash absorption in the period, although in the paragraph dedicated to the progress of Juventus, the Exor administrators give some indications, referring to the impact of the pandemic on the club’s accounts: