Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes the writing is already on the wall for Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianconeri have been enduring a miserable second half of the season. After keeping pace with Inter earlier in the campaign, the club’s downward spiral saw them plummeting to fourth place.

Thanks to Italy’s extra Champions League berth, Juventus have already booked their place in next season’s edition despite their torrid run.

Moreover, Allegri can finally end his trophy drought if his team manages to beat Atalanta in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final.

Yet, achieving these objectives won’t do the Livorno native much good, as Caressa explains.

The journalist insists Juventus will show the 56-year-old the door at the end of the season regardless of the final’s outcome.

“Even if there is no official statement yet, Allegri’s fate is sealed, regardless of the Coppa Italia final,” said Caressa during his appearance on Sky Calcio Club via IlBianconero.

“There is talk of dismissal because it will be difficult to reach a bilateral agreement to rescind the contract.

“It’s a choice that Juve has probably made for some time now even if nothing has been officially communicated to the coach yet. It will happen at the end of the season.

Moreover, Caressa believes Thiago Motta will leave Bologna at the end of the season to replace Allegri in Turin.

“It is known that Thiago Motta is close to Juventus, there may have been talks. They cannot sign the contract now but there is an agreement in principle.

“However, Motta has not yet officially communicated anything to Bologna. The Rossoblu are convinced that Thiago will eventually leave even if they’re still hoping he changes his mind.”