Italian journalist Fabio Caressa expects Juventus to ring some changes in the summer, but their plans could include a major sacrificial lamb.

Despite the woeful run, the Bianconeri are still expected to reach the next edition of the Champions League.

Afterwards, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will have a busy summer in store, as he’ll be working tirelessly to enhance the squad ahead of a long campaign that will include European and international commitments.

Therefore, Caressa tips the former Napoli director to introduce the changes, but first, he might have to sacrifice one of the club’s most prized assets.

The journalist thus claims that the Bianconeri could sell either star striker Dusan Vlahovic, or key defender Gleison Bremer.

“Juve will change, Giuntoli has the responsibility to do so, it was given to him personally through Elkann’s letter to the shareholders,” explained Caressa during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“There is a framework in which to insert some things. Fagioli is back. He’s an important player in midfield.

“However, Giuntoli will have to make a sacrifice on the market, either Bremer or Vlahovic.”

Moreover, the journalist feels Adrien Rabiot is heading towards the exit door. The Frenchman is currently running on an expiring deal.

“I don’t think they will renew Rabiot or Danilo. I have a strong feeling about this.

“Juve will have to buy someone at the back and also in midfield. They will be able to buy by making a sacrifice. Giuntoli is very good on the market.”