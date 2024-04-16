Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes the collaboration between Juventus and Max Allegri will reach its conclusion at the end of the season.

The manager still has another year on his contract, but the disappointing results coupled with hallow displays are increasing the pressure on the hierarchy to ring the changes in the summer.

The 56-year-old enjoyed a successful first stint in Turin between 2014 and 2019, but hasn’t been able to steer the club back to winning ways following his return in 2021.

Allegri could still achieve the Bianconeri’s announced objectives of qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Coppa Italia. But would it be enough to salvage his job?

According to Caressa, the club directors have been leaving the coach in the shadow with their grey statements.

While Allegri still enjoys a good rapport with the club’s majority owner John Elkann, the journalist feels his time at the club is almost over.

“Allegri didn’t receive a call from anyone at the club,” said Caressa during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“He has a good relationship with Elkann who recognized his efforts for leading the team during last season’s turmoil.

“However, no one at the club contacted Allegri to say ‘thank you but we’re appointing a new coach next season’, nor to say ‘we are all with you and we want to renew’.

“The feeling is that Max will not be the Juventus coach next year,” concluded the journalist.