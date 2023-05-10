Carlo Ancelotti offers Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero career advice

In recent months, there have been growing speculations over Alessandro Del Piero’s next career step in addition to rumors of a possible return to Juventus.

The Italian remains one of the greatest players to don the famous black and white jersey – if not the ultimate greatest – but he never held an official role at the club since ending his 19-year playing stint back in 2012.

While a large section of fans and observers consider the 48-year-old suitable for a director’s role, Carlo Ancelotti has a different suggestion.

Based on the advice of the Real Madrid manager, Del Piero should launch a coaching career.

“I would advise him to become a coach, but it depends on one’s desire to do so,” said the 63-year-old in his appearance at Sky Sport via JuventusNews24.

“It’s a demanding, yet beautiful job. It allows you to be in the world you love 24 hours a day I see Alex as a coach.”

Juve FC say

Although his stint at Juventus was underwhelming, Ancelotti went on to become arguably the most successful manager in the current era.

He won four Champions League trophies and is the only coach to clinch league titles in each of the Top Five European leagues.

As for Del Piero, he certainly has the knowledge and the charisma required for the role, but it feels that the iconic striker isn’t too eager to embark on such a stressful journey.