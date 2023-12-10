Carlo Ancelotti has named Max Allegri and Jose Mourinho as similar coaches who have stuck to the old style of playing and fighting against managers with new systems.

Allegri has remained consistent through two spells as the manager of Juventus and is often criticised for how he sets his team up to play.

Mourinho is another coach who has not adopted the exciting attacking style of play that is being championed by most coaches now.

Ancelotti has been very successful with it and remains one of the most successful active coaches.

Allegri won five consecutive league crowns during his first spell at Juve and has refused to change his style of play just to suit what people want.

Speaking on the growing pressure on Allegri in recent weeks, Ancelotti said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juventus on the rise thanks to Allegri? Allegri, Mourinho, and I are the old, practical generation fighting with the new generation. Allegri may not be exciting, from what I read, but he has brought Juventus back to the top.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is experienced enough to know his style will continue to be questioned until he wins trophies.

We have started this season well and if we stay consistent, we should be the champions of Italy by the end of the campaign.