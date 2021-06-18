Carlo Ancelotti still wants Juventus man despite leaving Everton

Carlo Ancelotti may have changed clubs, but his desire to work with Juventus midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, remains.

The new Real Madrid manager will have some work to do in setting up his squad for the season and he might add some new names to it.

He was most recently the manager of Everton as the English side looked to become a top club in the Premier League.

While he worked with them, he targeted Rabiot and he was set to sign the Frenchman this summer.

His move to Madrid has still not ended his pursuit of the former PSG man’s signature.

Todofichajes says he wants to add Rabiot to his squad at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos has an abundance of midfield talents including the returning duo of Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos.

The report says Ancelotti remains keen on working with Rabiot and the Frenchman is available for sale at just 30m euros.

He is one of the players that Massimiliano Allegri doesn’t mind selling and that could make this transfer happen.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Eduardo Camavinga are of interest to Madrid, but the report says they will try to sign Rabiot if they cannot get them.