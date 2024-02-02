Juventus is currently grappling with the challenge of retaining the services of Andrea Cambiaso, as he emerges as a target for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid has been consistently securing the talents of the finest young players across Europe in recent seasons, and Cambiaso’s performances at Juventus have captured their attention. The 23-year-old, in his inaugural season with Juventus after a loan spell following his initial acquisition by the Bianconeri last term, has proven to be a noteworthy asset for the Turin-based club.

Juventus is evidently appreciative of Cambiaso’s abilities and understands the rationale behind including him in their squad. His age aligns with the recent signing preferences of Real Madrid, and Los Blancos are actively pursuing the prospect of adding him to their roster.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has expressed admiration for Cambiaso, particularly highlighting his versatility in playing on both wings. Ancelotti is reportedly inclined to recommend the acquisition of the Italian full-back to enhance Madrid’s squad at the conclusion of the current season. Real Madrid is anticipated to present an enticing offer to Juventus in the near future, underscoring the club’s determination to secure Cambiaso’s services.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been a brilliant signing for us since he moved to Turin, so it is not a surprise that many clubs want to add him to their squad.

A move to Madrid will be very tempting for him, but we must show we mean business by keeping him.