Carlo Ancelotti wants Juventus target to join him at Real Madrid

June 4, 2021 - 12:00 pm

The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the latest Real Madrid manager might affect Juventus’ plans for the transfer window.

The former Milan manager has been named as a replacement for Zinedine Zidane who left Los Blancos at the end of the season.

Ancelotti cancelled his contract at Everton to take over at Madrid and he will be keen to justify that decision.

He will be backed in the transfer window to make some good signings and he has his eyes on a Juventus target.

The Bianconeri have been targeting a move for Manuel Locatelli for a while now as he continues to impress at Sassuolo.

He left Milan for the Green and Blacks as he hoped to play first-team football soon and it has paid off.

He has had the minutes that his development needs and looks set to make the step up.

Sassuolo knows that it is a matter of time before they lose him and were prepared to sell to Juve.

However, Calciomercato says the Bianconeri face serious competition from Real Madrid because Ancelotti has told the Spanish side that he wants the midfielder in his squad for next season.

Madrid is serious competition, but if the midfielder prefers to stay in Italy, then Juve can be confident of sealing his transfer.

