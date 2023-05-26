Carlo Pinsoglio signs another Juventus contract extension until 2025

Juventus fan-favourite Carlo Pinsoglio has been rewarded with a fresh contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2025.

As the third-choice goalkeeper, Pinsoglio seldom sees action on the field, but he appears satisfied with his role at the Allianz Stadium.

Despite his limited playing time, Pinsoglio has garnered a significant following from the fans, who hold him in high regard compared to many other players. This adoration has prompted Juventus to offer him a new contract.

According to Football Italia, Pinsoglio has committed to an extension that ensures his stay at the Allianz Stadium until 2025. He will hope to receive more opportunities to showcase his skills before his new deal concludes.

Juve FC Says

Pinsoglio is one of the most loyal professionals we have had and deserves to keep getting new deals at the club.

He might have an easier fight for a first-team spot at another club, but he has decided to remain with us and serve as much as possible.

Because he is not such a key player in the squad, renewing his contract is not a big deal.

We must now turn our attention to negotiating the departure of some of our current squad members and ensuring we offload the deadwood in the group.

Any professional who isn’t good enough to help us achieve our goals for next season must leave the Allianz Stadium as early as possible when the term ends.