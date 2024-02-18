While it was another disappointing evening for Juventus, Carlos Alcaraz seems to be rising in the pecking order.

The 21-year-old joined the Bianconeri late in January, completing a loan deal from Southampton with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The Argentine made his debut a couple of weeks ago in the Derby d’Italia defeat against Inter at San Siro.

Yesterday against Hellas Verona, Alcaraz had a longer cameo, replacing Kenan Yildiz in the 66th minute. He operated as an attacking midfielder behind the striker while leaning to the right side.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the youngster’s introduction suggests that he’s climbing the ranks.

For instance, Max Allegri resorted to his services when searching for a winner, while keeping Fabio Miretti (who plays in a similar role) on the bench.

While he couldn’t affect the final result, the source notes that Alcaraz seemed more mentally free than his teammates who appeared to be stuck in second gear.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper claims that the Southampton loanee could be vying for a starting berth next weekend.

The Bianconeri will host Frosinone next Sunday at the Allianz Stadium, and the Argentine is hoping to be selected from the get-go.

In this case, it would be interesting to see which player would be dropped from the starting formation to make way for Alcaraz.

It could be a like-to-like swap with Weston McKennie, or perhaps the latter would be moved to the flank while Filip Kostic gets ousted.