Juventus manager Max Allegri could be looking to launch a new formation, and Carlos Alcaraz can play a central figure in this tactical transition.

The 21-year-old joined the club on loan from Southampton on the final day of the January transfer session.

The Argentine has thus far made two second-half appearances. His debut came in the shape of a late cameo in the Derby d’Italia defeat at Inter a couple of weeks ago. He then earned more minutes against Hellas Verona last Saturday.

While he has yet to make his full debut, Alcaraz could have a significant role to play in the coming weeks.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Allegri is contemplating a tactical switch from the current 3-5-2 formation to a 4-3-3 system or one of its variants.

This could see the Bianconeri usher in a new 4-2-3-1 formation, with the January signing playing as an attacking midfielder behind Dusan Vlahovic, while Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot occupy the double-pivot roles.

But even in this system, the source doesn’t expect Allegri to include both Kenan Yildiz and Federico Chiesa. They would still be vying for one starting berth on the wing, while one between Andrea Cambiaso, Weston McKennie and Filip Kostic would play on the opposite flank.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper also leaves the door open for a 3-4-3 lineup. This would allow the manager to launch an attacking trident while maintaining a three-man backline.

So it remains to be seen if any of the reported changes will occur when Juventus host Frosinone in Sunday’s early kickoff.