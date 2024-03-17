Carlos Alcaraz continues to be amazed by the reality that he is currently a Juventus player.

Juve was linked to many midfielders in the first half of this season after losing Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips were linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

However, the Bianconeri signed none of those high-profile names, and instead, they moved for Alcaraz, who played in the Championship in England for Southampton.

The move surprised everyone, including the attacking midfielder, who is still shocked that he plays for Juventus.

Alcaraz is hopeful that Juve will make his transfer permanent at the end of the season or he will get a new loan to stay at the club.

But for now, he insists it is incredible to know he is at such a top club. He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Facing such prestigious teams, like Napoli and Inter, is almost crazy. When I think about where I am now it’s something incredible. When I moved to Juventus, my former teammates at Racing and also the president contacted me, as happened when I went to Southampton. They are always present.”

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz is doing well at the start of his time in Turin, although he did not meet us in the best shape.

The midfielder could get a permanent transfer if he starts scoring and making some assists.