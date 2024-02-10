New Juventus signing Carlos Alcaraz has opened up on his favourite position on the pitch after joining the Bianconeri in the last transfer window.

Alcaraz moved to cover the need for a new midfielder after that position looked inadequate for a long time.

Juve signed him late on, and he is expected to make important contributions to their midfield in the second half of the term.

But he is a player who is happy to help the team in any position the manager thinks he should play, and he was asked about his favourite place on the pitch.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“My role? Where’s the ball! I’m a gamer, I don’t know if messy, but I like to run. I usually play in midfield, right or left midfield. At Racing further to the left. Striker? I don’t have Dusan’s physique but I can do it.”

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz has come to the club with the right attitude, but it is not a surprise because he already knows he will have to prove his worth to earn a permanent move.

Hopefully, he will get to start a game for us before the end of the season.