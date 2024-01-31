Juventus is nearing the completion of a move for Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, who is scheduled to undergo medical examinations with the Bianconeri.

Juve has reversed its decision regarding additional signings in this transfer window and has successfully negotiated a loan deal with Southampton for the midfielder’s acquisition.

Alcaraz has been a pivotal player for the Championship side since joining them and was expected to depart following their relegation last season. However, he continued with them for the first half of the current season, and Juventus is now set to have him for the remainder of the campaign.

According to Calciomercato, there are no issues with the deal from all parties involved, and Alcaraz will undergo the initial phase of his medical examination with Juventus in London this morning before heading to Turin.

The agreement between Juventus and Southampton is a loan deal with no obligation to buy, although Juventus retains the option to make the transfer permanent if they are impressed with Alcaraz’s contributions to their squad.

Juve FC Says

We are finally being active in the transfer market, which is remarkable and we expect our players to help Alcaraz settle in fast.

He also knows this is a huge chance to play at a top club, so we expect him to work his socks off every time he steps on the pitch for us.