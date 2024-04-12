Carlos Alcaraz is clearly facing a challenge in proving his worth to Juventus after joining the club in January.

The Argentinian midfielder was an unexpected signing by the Old Lady, prompted by the need for reinforcement following the bans on Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

Many fans were surprised by Juventus’ decision to overlook bigger targets in favour of Alcaraz, who currently plays in the English Championship for Southampton.

However, Alcaraz has demonstrated his quality in the limited minutes he has played for the Bianconeri.

As the end of the season approaches rapidly, he has yet to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.

Some reports have indicated that Juventus intends to pursue a loan agreement for him for the next season, with negotiations already underway.

However, Alcaraz’s agent, Sebastian Lopez, has stated that he is unaware of any discussions regarding Charly’s future.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I still have no news on Charly’s future, Juve is committed to finishing the season well and reaching its goals. This will be a topic to be discussed soon”

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz has not had enough time to prove his worth for us, but he looks like a decent player and might make a good impact on our team if he stays for a longer time.