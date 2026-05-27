Carlos Cuesta was appointed Parma coach before turning 30 and has helped guide the club to a comfortable finish in Serie A during his first season in charge. The young manager has quickly attracted attention for his work on the touchline and for the calm approach he has brought to the role despite his limited experience at senior level.

Cuesta decided to move into coaching when he was 15 after recognising that he was not good enough to pursue a professional playing career. Since making that decision, he has worked tirelessly to develop his understanding of the game and has gained experience at several major clubs across Europe during his coaching journey.

Coaching Education Across Europe

One of the clubs where he developed his coaching education was Juventus, while he also spent several years working under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. During his time at the Emirates Stadium, he played a role in helping to develop the Arsenal side that has now won the league title.

His work at both Juventus and Arsenal provided him with valuable experience in elite football environments and helped shape his tactical understanding and leadership style. Those experiences have now contributed to his successful start as a senior manager in Italian football.

Cuesta Reflects on His Journey

Cuesta is regarded as one of the few young coaches currently managing at the top level of the game, and Parma’s decision to trust him ahead of more experienced candidates has already drawn praise following the club’s strong campaign.

His progress could encourage more clubs to place faith in younger managers in the future, particularly those who have built strong coaching foundations at elite clubs. Cuesta has now opened up about the different stages of his coaching development and the environments that helped prepare him for management.

He said via Football Italia:

“Being four years at Atletico Madrid was like university.

“Then I did my master’s at Juventus. And then my doctorate at Arsenal, five incredible years.”

The comments highlight the importance of his experiences across Europe and underline how influential those clubs were in shaping his coaching career and philosophy.