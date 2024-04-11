Former Bianconeri player Carlos Tevez has weighed in on the current form and struggles of the team.

The striker was part of Juventus between 2013 and 2015, during which the team reached the Champions League final in 2015.

Tevez secured a league title in each of his campaigns in Turin and worked under both Antonio Conte and Max Allegri.

Those years were among the best for Juventus as a club, and the current team is finding it challenging to replicate that success.

This season has been inconsistent for them, particularly in the last two months.

Despite briefly leading the league standings at one point, Juventus has now dropped to third place, a position Tevez believes they deserve.

He explained, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The team is now third and I don’t think they have the means to do more. We are used to seeing Juve win so we will be surprised if they don’t do it for a few years. I follow Serie A a lot and I think Inter are superior and there is a lot of distance between the two clubs. Allegri knows how to bring out the best in the team especially in difficulties. It was like that with us too at the beginning. Then it will depend on what the club is looking for.”

Juve FC Says

We do not have the strongest squad in the league, and we can understand why we are not the top team in the division.

Our players must step up in the next few weeks and try to win the Italian Cup and finish in the top four to give us a chance to strengthen the group in the summer.