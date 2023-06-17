Carnesecchi admits Juventus links make him proud

Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi has caught the attention of Juventus for several months following his loan spell at Cremonese during the previous season. Despite Cremonese’s relegation from Serie A, Carnesecchi performed well and left a positive impression in the Italian top flight.

Juventus, known for its focus on acquiring young talents who can provide long-term value, is actively seeking another goalkeeper. Carnesecchi is viewed as a promising goalkeeper with significant future potential, making him a target for the club in the coming months.

While the youngster is aware of Juventus’ interest, he prefers to wait for concrete offers before getting involved in discussions. Although he takes pride in being linked to Juventus, Carnesecchi wants to ensure that any potential move is substantial and tangible.

His stance, as communicated through Tuttojuve, highlights his cautious approach and desire for clarity regarding any potential transfer.

“With my agent, we have given ourselves a rule: as long as there is nothing concrete, you must neither call nor write to me, because it could distract me from my goal, which is now the U21 European Championship. I’m from Atalanta, I’m happy to be one and my future is in their hands. Being matched with Juve, however, is a great reason for pride”.

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi is developing well and Atalanta would be prepared to offload him for the right price.

However, we cannot sign him now because he will not get the game time he needs.

He probably needs to go out on loan again to continue making progress.