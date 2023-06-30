Carnevali insists no club is close to signing Juventus target

Davide Frattesi’s potential departure from Sassuolo in the current transfer window is drawing closer, with Inter Milan taking steps to outpace Juventus and other clubs in securing his services.

While Juventus has been among the main contenders for Frattesi’s signature, their summer plans have yet to fully materialise, potentially placing them at a disadvantage to Inter.

Following Inter’s agreement to sell Marcelo Brozovic to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, they now possess the necessary funds and squad space to pursue Frattesi, indicating a strong possibility of his inclusion in their team.

Nevertheless, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has dismissed such claims, asserting that they are in discussions with several clubs. While acknowledging an upcoming meeting with Inter, Carnevali clarifies that no agreement has been reached between the two parties regarding the transfer of the midfielder.

He said via Calciomercato:

“We will meet with Inter, but also with many other clubs; we are at the beginning, we are far apart, and today we will see what happens.”

Juve FC Says

Inter may be close, but we still have a chance, and we must act fast before we can seal a deal for his signature.

The Nerazzurri now have the money and the need to sign a new midfielder, so we must be prepared to act fast to remain in the race.