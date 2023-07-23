Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali insists they wish to keep Domenico Berardi beyond this term as he is one of the last of his type left in football.

The winger has stayed loyal to the Black and Greens for much of his career but has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer.

Lazio was also keen to add him to their squad, but Claudio Lotito claims the attacker wants too much money in wages.

Juve can afford to pay him a hefty salary and there is still time for the Bianconeri to make a move for him.

However, Sassuolo is more than happy to hold on to one of their best-ever players. Speaking on the attacker’s future, Carnevali said via Football Italia:

“He’s our talisman that we’d like to stay here. I see the fact that he is associated with big teams in a positive way, we know how to give value to our boys.

“But I repeat, I hope he’ll also stay because the concept of being a talisman has almost vanished. In this football that follows the path of money, well, one example that remains never hurts our football.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi is a top player we could make good use of if he was in our squad. The attacker has some of the finest stats in the league and every season, he proves why we can trust him if he moves to Turin.