Iker Casillas has revealed why Di Maria would be a top signing for Juventus, and he also praised the Argentinian for taking good care of his body.

Di Maria is set to join Juventus as a free agent after he left PSG in France.

The attacker is one of the most recognisable players in the world, and he spent seven years at the French club.

His numbers for them are amazing, and Juve wants him to help them return to the top of Italian football.

If there are question marks about what he can offer to the Bianconeri, Casillas knows best, the Spaniard says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Di Maria is a type. He is very attentive and has always cared for a lot on a physical level. He has never suffered serious injuries. He is healthy and seems to me to be in great shape. Here in Europe he has always played at a high level, in big clubs. Di Maria will make Juve do it, a further qualitative leap both in Serie A and in Europe.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has proven his worth in European football for the likes of Real Madrid and PSG.

A move to Juve is happening at a time when he has gathered so much experience, and that should help him navigate the Italian top flight.

Hopefully, he would stay fit and agree to play for up to two seasons at the Allianz Stadium.