Casillas says Juventus downfall is good for Italian football

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas claims the Serie A was boring when Juventus won the title every season.

The Bianconeri won nine consecutive league crowns before Inter Milan ended their dominance in 2021.

AC Milan won the title last season and Juve has continued to struggle to get back to the top.

They will not win the league this term, with Napoli set to end the campaign as champions and these changes at the top every term makes the competition more interesting reckons Casillas.

He was speaking about the league recently and said via Tuttojuve:

“The truth is that Serie A has gone through a time when only Juventus has found success and it had become a little boring, but at this point, the fact that Napoli, as well as inter and Milan in recent years have stopped Juve’s dominance, is good for the world of Italian football”.

Juve FC Says

When we win the league consistently, people say it is boring, which is unfair on the players who compete under tough conditions and work their butt off to ensure the club earns victories in several games.

When we struggle the way we are now, everyone thinks it is good because others are winning.

Well, we are the biggest club in the land and will soon get back to winning ways.