Casino Sponsorship Across Sports in Italy

Sponsorship deals between gambling companies and sporting teams are very popular all over the world. However, in Italy, we have seen a crackdown recently which has prevented gambling sites from advertising and sponsoring as much as they would like due to a government ban on gambling adverts and sponsorship. This has caused issues for the industry, which was expected and it will be interesting to see how the future relationships between casinos and sports teams in Italy grow.

Land-based casino operators are seeing a rise in their advertising opportunities and the number of players they have thanks to this crackdown, with online casinos suffering the most. The land-based casinos are still allowed to advertise their products via television adverts, just like retail betting outlets are still allowed to advertise but the big online companies are not.

Television advertising revenue is expected to be down around 3.4% for 2019 due to the ban on gambling advertisements, which shows just how important a role they played in generating income for television companies. This is not just about gambling but has a knock-on effect across a whole range of sectors.

Will Online Casinos Feel the Effect of the Ban?

While those who oppose gambling will see this ban as a good thing and a way to prevent vulnerable people from being subject to gambling advertisements either through TV advertisements or sponsorship deals with shirts, it is expected to have little impact on the industry.

Yes, online casinos will no longer be able to get their name out there and attract new business but if people want to play inside an online casino then they are going to research and find one to play in. With excellent games available online, there is plenty for players to choose from and plenty of reasons to play online.

With the industry firmly a part of life for many people around the world, not just in Italy, a ban on advertising and sponsorship deals is unlikely to make too much change. Those who already play inside online casinos will continue to do so, and those who fancy trying their luck inside them are going to be able to go online and find one from the many that are available, even without advertisements helping them to find their way.

If this was a new industry that was still trying to get heard and get its name out to as many new customers as possible then this would be seen as a huge blow, but luckily for those in the industry, things should continue as normal. Those casinos who put money into TV advertising and sponsorship deals will now move elsewhere and put their money into other advertising methods as a way of keeping their name and the offers and games they have for their players in the public eye.

We are at a stage where casinos need to maintain their presence, rather than build it and for that reason, they should have no trouble in being important in the future and not fading away.

What Does the Future Hold for Casinos in Italy?

The short answer here is much of the same. We have seen casinos grow in Italy, both land-based casinos and those that accept online players and it would be no surprise to see these continue to grow and attract new customers.

The guess is that their sponsorship and advertising budgets will go elsewhere, but that shouldn’t make them lose customers in Italy as every other casino will be feeling the same restrictions that they are feeling. This money could still be spent in Italy via other methods, or it could be used elsewhere around the world to promote brands in different regions.

There are two losers in this situation, the sports teams that are going to miss out on sponsorship deals and the TV companies that are missing out on a part of their TV add revenue. These are not linked to the gambling industry at all, so the ban on gambling advertisements has an impact on others elsewhere not just those who have gambling companies, and perhaps people didn’t realise that when they made the decision to bring in the ban.

For now, things remain positive in the gambling industry, although there will be less money spent in Italy as a result of this ban. That shouldn’t affect customers too much, the companies will still be there to offer them casino gaming, take their sports bets and do whatever else is needed to keep gambling alive and thriving in Italy.

The big way to look at this will be from the point of view of other countries around the world, they will all take note at what is happening in Italy, will any of them follow suit and bring a ban on gambling advertisements and sponsorship?