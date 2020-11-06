Casiraghi says Juventus will struggle to win the league this season

Former Juventus and Lazio striker, Pierluigi Casiraghi claims that Juventus will struggle to win the Italian league this season.

The Bianconeri has won the last nine Italian league titles and they are also favourites to still win this one.

Over the years, several teams have tried to beat the Italians to the title and they have all failed.

The likes of Napoli, Lazio and Atalanta have all emerged as new challengers to the Italian league crown, but Juve somehow finds a way to still win the trophy.

They have named the inexperienced Andrea Pirlo as their manager this season and they have made a very inconsistent start to this campaign.

Dropping points against the likes of Verona and Crotone in this campaign shows that they have probably lost some of their edge in the race.

Casiraghi has observed the competition for Italy’s top prize and the former attacker claims that this season will not be business as usual for Juve.

He claims that most of their opponents have become better and that will present a stronger title defence.

He said to La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia: “The will struggle more than usual. Their opponents have improved a lot. I am confident for the Champions League, they can go far.”