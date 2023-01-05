Cassano aims a dig at Juventus despite their win against Cremonese

Antonio Cassano is a known critic of how Juventus plays under Max Allegri and has aimed a dig at them again after they beat Cremonese on the return of league football.

Juve is on a fine run of form and has won all their last seven league games with clean sheets, which makes them one of the in-form clubs in European football.

However, the way they have won some of these matches does not impress everyone and one of the critics of how they play is Cassano.

The former AS Roma and Real Madrid man said via Tuttojuve:

“Juve started as it had finished last year. If it is not soup it is wet pan. Certainly, for them too there are mitigating factors to be distributed after 50 days. He didn’t play a good game, but he won and above all he didn’t score goals from 7 games.

“I hope that in 2023 they will be able to make more than three passes, I expect more from Juve, but I also give an alibi to them as to all the others. He also won an important game due to an error by the opposing goalkeeper who scored goals on a shot from my home”

Juve FC Says

Cassano has never been a fan of Juve under Allegri and it is not a surprise that he still had something bad to say about our performance.

The former attacker is not such an important individual to listen to and we just need to continue winning as many matches as possible.