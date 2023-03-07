Cassano and Vieri disagree on Vlahovic following forgettable display in Rome

Following the defeat at the Olimpico Stadium, Dusan Vlahovic was one of the Juventus players who were heavily criticized by fans and observers alike. The Serbian struggled to find space for himself in Roma’s final third, and was at times reluctant to shoot.

Inevitably, Antonio Cassano dished on the Bianconeri’s latest defeat during his appearance on Christian Vieri’s Bobo TV.

The notorious striker chastised the performances of both clubs in what was a lackluster affair. However, he believes that Juventus had done enough to win it, but Vlahovic wasn’t up to the task.

The former Inter and Milan star questions the 23-year-old’s credentials, wondering if he has what it takes to make it at the top level.

“Sunday was a shameful match to say the least. And I start by saying that Juve deserved to win,” said Cassano as published by ilBianconero.

“Vlahovic is making an incredible effort, but he doesn’t add anything to the team. I still wonder if he belongs at a top club.”

On the other hand, Vieri admits that Vlahovic endured a rough evening, but he still believes in the young striker’s ability to score, suggesting that he would still have been bagging goals had he remained at Fiorentina.

“I see Vlahovic struggling all the time, always in trouble. In any situation, in any movement,” said the former Juventus and Inter bomber via ilBianconero.

“He tries his best, but never takes the shot. I am convinced that if he were still at Fiorentina he would be the top scorer.”