Cassano and Vieri launch a scathing attack on Allegri following Derby draw

Following an underwhelming display in the Derby della Mole, fans and observers alike have been critical towards Max Allegri and his men.

Juventus took the lead thanks to a corner kick nodded by Matthijs de Ligt, but Torino kept pushing for an equalizer. It was their captain Andrea Belotti who marked his return with an all-important goal.

As usual, Antonio Cassano joined Christian Vieri for the infamous Bobo TV podcast, and the two retired stars had some scathing words directed towards the Bianconeri manager.

The Bari native highlighted the fact that Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala were playing too deep, which left Dusan Vlahovic isolated upfront.

“Vlahovic did really well in the first two matches, mostly thanks to the euphoria that surrounded him,” said Cassano as reported by Calciomercato.

“But against Atalanta and Torino, he made a huge effort. He puts in willpower and physique, but he is always alone.

“Morata and Dybala have to play full backs in this way and you can’t see them upfront. At this point it’s better to put two full-backs directly into the role. Watching Morata play like this makes my heart so small,” argued the former Roma and Real Madrid man.

For his part, Bobo Vieri focused on the tactician’s post-match comments, where he claimed the the draw is a decent result for the Old Lady’s campaign.

“You cannot hear such a thing when it comes to Juventus,” said the former Juventus and Inter bomber.

“We are talking about a club among the most important in the world, on a par with United, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and you must not only win but also deliver great performances all the time and against any opponent.”