Antonio Cassano believes Luciano Spalletti can achieve considerable success at Juventus, provided the Bianconeri strengthen the squad with several quality additions.

The men at the Allianz Stadium possess some of the finest players in Serie A. However, not all members of the current squad are considered capable of consistently challenging for the league title and other major honours. Juventus are presently enduring a difficult spell in the league, yet there has been a noticeable improvement in both mindset and playing style since Spalletti assumed control.

Backing the manager through adversity

Despite the recent downturn in results, the club hierarchy reportedly retains confidence in their manager and is prepared to support him for the long term. Nevertheless, questions have emerged in recent weeks as performances have fluctuated and pressure has mounted.

Cassano, however, has urged patience. According to Tuttojuve, he believes stability and targeted recruitment could transform Juventus into genuine contenders once again. He stated, “Openda is worthless, you’re out. And yesterday (Wednesday, ed.) there was a significant push from the coach that they absolutely must reconfirm and start again with him. I’m convinced that if you give him four or five players, Juve will become competitive in Italy and Europe with this coach, because yesterday the coach produced a masterpiece, but he sent a devastating message to Comolli’s genie.

“Openda never came on, he came on in the last four or five minutes. Yesterday (Wednesday, ed.) he arrived at a certain point, he put Yildiz as center forward with Boga on the left, he took off David.”

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Call for targeted reinforcements

Cassano’s comments underline his conviction that Spalletti’s tactical acumen is not in doubt. Instead, he suggests that a handful of carefully selected reinforcements could elevate the team’s overall quality and competitiveness.

With the season entering a decisive phase, Juventus must determine whether to persist with their current project. For Cassano, the solution is clear: maintain faith in the manager and equip him with the tools required to restore the club to domestic and European prominence.