Cassano believes that Allegri could be facing the sack

After sacking three managers at the end of the last three campaigns, Juventus brought back Max Allegri to re-instill some consistency back to the club.

And yet, the results thus far have been anything but consistent.

The Bianconeri are currently seventh in the Serie A standings with their Scudetto bid all but over.

On the European stage, the Old Lady topped group H with an impressive tally of 15 points at the expense of Chelsea, but a humiliating 0-4 defeat at the Stamford Bridge tainted the achievement.

Last Saturday, Juventus failed to maintain their first half lead in Venezia, as the newly-promoted club deservedly snatched a 1-1 draw.

This result put an abrupt end to the momentum built thanks to three wins on the bounce in all competitions, and Allegri is once again feeling the heat.

According to the outspoken Antonio Cassano, the Livorno native could be facing the sack if the results don’t improve.

“On the market, one average Juventus player is worth all 25 of Venezia’s. And I’m not talking about Dybala or de Ligt,” said the retired striker during his regular appearance with Bobo TV via ilBianconero.

“I would put these words in the conference in all the classes for the children to see.

“But be careful, this situation is hurting Allegri really badly. He is trying to keep doing like he has always done, without getting help from anyone. So he is really in danger of being sent packing.”