Cassano cannot help himself and aims another dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

October 20, 2021 - 9:15 am

Antonio Cassano has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t among the top five greatest players ever.

The outspoken former Real Madrid and Sampdoria man has been openly critical of Ronaldo for a long time.

In a recent dig at the attacker, he named five players who he believes are better than former Juventus man, Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain scored over 100 goals for Juventus before leaving them at the start of this season, but he never truly got as much respect as his numbers deserved.

He and Lionel Messi have been two of the most recognizable names in world football in the last two decades, but Messi makes Cassano’s top five and Ronaldo doesn’t.

He added Ronaldo de Lima, Pele, Johan Cruyff and Diego Maradona to his list of the top five best-ever players, ahead of Ronaldo.

He said on Bobo Tv as quoted by Calciomercato: “As far as I’m concerned Messi, Pele, Maradona, Cruyff and Ronaldo the phenomenon are on a different level than Cristiano Ronaldo”. 

Ronaldo has won league titles in Spain, Italy and England and has also won at least two international trophies with Portugal.

It is surprising that some fans still don’t think he is one of the best players ever.

