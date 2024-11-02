Retired Italian striker Antonio Cassano offered his unsubtitled opinion on Juventus as usual, criticizing Thiago Motta and Dusan Vlahovic in particular.

The former Roma, Real Madrid and Sampdoria forward had berated Max Allegri over the past few years for his unspectacular brand of football. However, Cassano hasn’t completely been sold by his former Italy teammate Thiago Motta either.

The Bianconeri showed promising signs at times, but they have been stagnant in some of their most recent showings, while the defense has been leaking goals since Gleison Bremer’s ACL injury.

Therefore, Cassano insists Juventus aren’t on the right path yet, claiming that several of their players are not worthy of the club, but spares Andrea Cambiaso and Francisco Conceicao.

“The path taken is not the right one. In fact, I don’t see a path at all,” said the notorious star during his appearance on Viva El Futbol podcast via IlBianconero.

“Many players are not worthy of Juventus. I don’t expect immediate results because they don’t have Guardiola in charge, but at least an idea. Moving the ball slowly is hampering the whole momentum.

“I only see Cambiaso throwing himself into the middle of the field and acting as the extra man. If Juventus doesn’t unlock it immediately they will be in difficulty. Conceicao is the only one who is giving something extra at the moment.”

On the other hand, Cassano hasn’t been impressed by Vlahovic, to say the least. The former Inter and Milan star insists Atalanta and Lazio have better strikers than the Serbian among their ranks.

“Vlahovic continues to be poor. Frantic, afraid of having the ball, struggling to move. He can cause some damage inside the penalty box but he’s not a player for a big team. I don’t like him at all. Retegui is much better, and so is Castellanos.”