Cassano claims Agnelli committed his biggest mistake by recalling Allegri

Through thick and thin, Antonio Cassano had always been one of Juve’s biggest detractors.

The retired striker takes pride in claiming that he rejected the opportunity to join the Bianconeri on multiple occasions throughout his storied playing career.

And yet, the club’s current state is so bleak that even Fantantonio appears to be somewhat sympathetic with the Bianconeri supporters.

The former Inter, Milan, Roma and Real Madrid forward feels that Max Allegri should be answering to the fans who are sick of watching their team’s uninspiring displays.

However, Cassano believes that the main culprit is the boss himself, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

The Bari native says that the patron had brought the club back by three years when he decided to recall Allegri for a second spell.

“Juve’s squad is the strongest, as it contains around 20 champions. Allegri manages the players, guesses the substitutions, but he is only comfortable with the much stronger squads,” said the notorious star during his appearance on Cristian Vieri’s Bobo TV via TuttoJuve.

“However, he’s not the right man when there is a need to rebuild. Agnelli, has gone back three years with this move.

“Juventus fans cannot watch this destruction. Allegri does not have to answer to Cassano, Adani, Vieri or Ventola , but to them. The Juventus fans are suffering from this situation,” concluded Cassano.

Allegri managed Juventus for five largely successful seasons between 2014 and 2019, but is currently struggling to get his grip on the team since his return last summer.