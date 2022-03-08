Cassano claims Allegri risk losing his job if Juventus fail to progress against Villarreal

Following every 1-0 victory, we can always expect Antonio Cassano to be left unimpressed with Juventus.

For one, the retired striker had always been a rival for the Bianconeri on the pitch while wearing the jerseys of Roma, Milan and Inter among others.

Moreover, Fantantonio is more intrigued by attacking and free-flowing football, which explains why Max Allegri is far from being his favorite manager – even though the two shared a Scudetto triumph in 2011.

Following the Old Lady’s slim win over Spezia, Cassano was always going to make a scathing comment, and this time, he claimed that the Juventus manager could be sacked in the event of another Champions League round of 16 exit.

“If Allegri goes out against Villarreal he could jump (get sacked),” said the former Real Madrid striker during his latest appearance on Bobo TV via JuventusNews24.

“It will be an important test and Juventus must move forward. No ifs and buts allowed.

“In Serie A, Juventus are lucky that Atalanta are having a thousand problem, otherwise they would be out of the top four.”

Juve FC say

As always, Cassano’s opinions can be a bit unbalanced as well as extreme. While it’s true that Atalanta have injury problems of their own, Juventus have been fighting on three different fronts with a depleted squad.

As for Allegri, it’s unlikely that the management will decide to wield the axe once again (even amidst another European disappointment), as the continuous changes in the technical staff throughout the last few years has proven to be damaging for the club.